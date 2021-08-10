Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports another 10 cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported another 10 COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

OPH didn't report any deaths and hasn't for nearly a month.

There are 75 known active cases in the capital.

Numbers to watch

0.85%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity as of Monday's report.

1.13: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), according to Tuesday's data. The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

6.9: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

1: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa: a daycare outbreak with two cases involving children and one linked to a staff member.

2: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, one fewer than reported yesterday.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

772,004: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one vaccine dose.

682,193: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

84%: The percentage of Ottawa residents 12 and up — all those who are currently eligible for a vaccine — who've had at least one vaccine dose.

74%: The percentage of eligible Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

Eastern Ontario health units outside of Ottawa are generally reporting an average of a new case or two per day at most and aren't reporting any COVID-19 hospital patients or outbreaks.

The exception is Hastings Prince Edward Public Health in the Belleville, Ont., area, which recently issued a warning about COVID-19 exposure at parties and reported six cases Monday.

Ontario is currently under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan. In eastern Ontario, most units have met the province's fully vaccinated threshold for the next reopening step.