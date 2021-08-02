Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports seven more COVID-19 cases Monday and no new deaths.

There are 50 known active cases in the city.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported seven more COVID-19 cases Monday, and no new deaths.

There are 50 known active cases.

Numbers to watch

0.4%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

4.6: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

1.15: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

0: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

0: The number of those patients in an ICU.

767,352: As of Monday, the number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose.

661,965: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

83%: The percentage of Ottawa residents 12 and up — all those who are currently eligible for a vaccine — who have at least one vaccine dose.

73%: The percentage of Ottawa adults who are fully vaccinated.

72%: The percentage of eligible Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

63%: The percentage of all Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

9,150: The number of COVID-19 cases since late December that are either confirmed or suspected to involve a variant of concern. These variants have made up a significant portion of Ottawa's new COVID-19 cases since mid-March.

Across the region

There are currently fewer than 100 known active cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Most eastern Ontario health units are generally reporting a handful of new cases per week, but the number of active cases is increasing in some areas like the Eastern Ontario Health Unit.

Ontario is currently under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan.

All of Quebec is under green zone rules.