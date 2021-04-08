Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 156 new COVID-19 cases.

The city's COVID-19 hospitalizations remain at record highs.

There's a significant COVID-19 outbreak at the Gatineau jail.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 156 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Another 134 cases are considered resolved, and there have been no more deaths.

Ottawa currently has 1,948 known active cases, just one of several records set during this third wave, which features more dangerous coronavirus variants.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least early May.

Numbers to watch

138: The weekly incidence rate, the rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has risen well above the previous record of 98 reached in January.

69: The number of Ottawa residents being treated in hospital for COVID-19 remains at a record high, as does the number of those patients currently in intensive care.

1.05: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one. It's been above one for four weeks.

50: Ottawa's number of active COVID-19 outbreaks, including eight new ones, the most since late October.

Across the region

Case totals in the Outaouais have also been breaking records as restrictions there are tightened, particularly in the Gatineau area.

An outbreak at the Établissement de détention de Hull jail in Gatineau has now grown to 46 active cases, according to local health authority CISSSO. We're still awaiting complete numbers for the region.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting another 14 cases.