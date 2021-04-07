Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 196 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

The city has tied or surpassed several records including hospitalizations for COVID-19.

For the fifth time in two weeks, the Outaouais has broken its record for new cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 196 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Another 121 cases are considered resolved, and there has been one more death.

There are currently 1,926 known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, just one of several records set during this third wave, which features more dangerous coronavirus variants.

Ontario is under a provincewide shutdown until at least early May, and another stay-at-home order is expected to go into effect Thursday.

Ottawa's medical officer of health had asked the province to strengthen restrictions, and isn't ruling out implementing certain changes on her own.

Numbers to watch

132.1: The weekly incidence rate, the rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has risen well above the previous record of 98 reached in January.

8.8%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, the highest since April 2020.

11.77%: The percentage of the more than 2,000 COVID-19 tests on Monday that came back positive. That ties the daily record from April 6, 2020, when there were fewer than 250 tests performed.

(Ottawa Public Health)

69: The number of Ottawa residents being treated in hospital for COVID-19 passes the record of 63 set in late April 2020.

20: The number of those patients currently in intensive care ties the high reached in mid-April 2020.

1.06: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one. It's been above one for four weeks.

142,940: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their first vaccine dose, an increase of more than 11,000 since Monday.

25,189: The number of Ottawa residents who have received both vaccine doses.

Across the region

Case totals in the Outaouais have also been breaking records as restrictions there are tightened, particularly in the Gatineau area.

The region's health authority reported 178 more cases Wednesday, breaking Friday's daily record of 143 cases. Its daily record until March 26 was 75 cases, a number it's now surpassed on five separate days.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, which is experiencing what its medical officer of health calls an "unprecedented" rise in cases, reported 27 new ones on Wednesday.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting another 13 cases.