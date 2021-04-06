Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 176 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Ottawa hospitals is nearing a record high.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 176 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Another 138 cases are considered resolved and there has been one more death.

There are currently 1,852 known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, just one of several record-breaking highs reached during this third wave, which features more dangerous coronavirus variants.

Ontario is now under a provincewide shutdown until at least early May.

Ottawa's medical officer of health has asked the province to strengthen restrictions, and isn't ruling out implementing certain changes on her own.

Numbers to watch

124.2: The weekly incidence rate, the rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has risen well above the previous record of 98 reached in January.

56: The number of Ottawa residents being treated in hospital for COVID-19, nearing the record of 63 from late April 2020.

18: The number of those patients currently in intensive care, nearing the high of 20 reached in mid-April 2020.

1,236: The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa recorded between Sunday, March 28, and Saturday, April 3, setting another new record. That's more cases than in June, July and August 2020 combined.

1.1: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one. It's been above one for nearly four weeks.

Across the region

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting another 16 cases.

Case totals in the Outaouais have also been breaking records as restrictions there are tightened, particularly in the Gatineau area. The region's health authority hasn't yet updated its numbers for Tuesday.