Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 237 cases of COVID-19, the second highest one-day total of the pandemic.

Across the river in western Quebec, 111 cases were reported.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 237 more COVID-19 cases on Monday, the second highest one-day total of the pandemic so far.

The highest total came two days earlier, on Saturday, when OPH reported 240 new cases. Nearly 700 new cases have been reported in the past three days.

Sixty-eight of Monday's cases were people in their 20s, more than any other age group. Forty-five cases were people in their 40s.

Another 62 cases are considered resolved. One more death was reported, bringing the city's total to 468.

NEW: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> is reporting 237 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,815 known active cases. <br><br>New: 237 (18,260)<br>Newly resolved: 62 (15,977)<br>7-Day Avg. of New Cases per Day: 170.7 <br>Hospitalizations: 53, 16 in ICU <br>Deaths: 468 (1) <br>7-day average test positivity: 7.5%<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> —@CBCOttawa

The number of known active cases in Ottawa stands at 1,815.

There are 53 people in hospitals across the city suffering from the illness, 16 of whom are in intensive care.

Ontario is now under a provincewide shutdown which remains in effect until the end of April. Here is what that means for the Ottawa region.

OPH said Wednesday it can't keep up with contact tracing and its testing and hospital capacity are being strained by the surge of cases.

On Sunday, Ottawa's medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches, issued a strong warning on social media, saying COVID-19 is spreading too fast to "enable health services to function well."

The city is continuing to prioritize vaccinating older adults and those most at risk, Etches said, but "vaccination will not turn this curve."

COVID-19 is spreading too fast in Ottawa to enable health services to function well, + too many older adults are still vulnerable to hospitalization + death. With Variants of Concern driving rapid spread, we must continue vaccinating older adults + people at highest risk. —@VeraEtches

Numbers to watch

119.1: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, which continues to increase.

170.7: The seven-day average of new cases per day is also on the rise.

7.5%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has surged in recent days, rising a full percentage point since the last update.

1.17: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is below one; it's been above one for more than three weeks.

Across the region

In western Quebec officials reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday but no new deaths.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported 35 new cases of the virus. The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting another 32 new cases.

Another 10 cases were reported in Renfrew County.