Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 198 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths.

Across the river, in western Quebec, 118 cases were reported.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 198 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday but no new deaths.

Forty-seven of Sunday's cases were people in their 20s, more than any other age group.

Another 73 cases are considered resolved. No new deaths were recorded in the city.

The number of known active cases in Ottawa stands at 1,641.

There are 47 people in hospitals across the city suffering from the illness, 16 of whom are in intensive care.

Ontario is now under a provincewide shutdown which remains in effect until the end of April. Here is what that means for the Ottawa region.

OPH said Wednesday it can't keep up with contact tracing and its testing and hospital capacity are being strained by the surge of cases.

On Sunday, Ottawa's medical officer of health issued a strong warning to people about the rising number of cases across the city.

"COVID-19 is spreading too fast in Ottawa to enable health services to function well, + too many older adults are still vulnerable to hospitalization + death," Dr. Vera Etches wrote in a post on social media.

She said the city is continuing to prioritize vaccinating older adults and those most at risk, but said "vaccination will not turn this curve."

Numbers to watch

114.9: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, which continues to increase.

163.1: The seven-day average of new cases per day is also on the rise.

6.5%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has surged in recent days.

1.17: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is below one; it's been above one for more than three weeks.

599: The number of confirmed and suspected coronavirus variant cases in Ottawa.

Across the region

In western Quebec officials reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday but no new deaths.