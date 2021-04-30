Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 206 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

There are 65 COVID-19 patients in Ottawa intensive care units.

Two more people have died of COVID-19 in the Outaouais.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 206 new COVID-19 cases and one more death Friday.

Another 266 cases are now considered resolved, leaving 2,088 known active cases in the city.

Active cases are among the key indicators that rose to record levels during this third wave of the pandemic. Some of those numbers are now in decline.

The blue highlights represent a time when the spring melt may have affected results. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

7.6%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has returned to levels seen before the third wave.

0.92: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

127.7: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

138: The combined number of patients currently in intensive care in Ottawa, according to the latest updates from local hospitals.

65: The number of those patients who have COVID-19.

29: The number of COVID-19 patients from Ottawa in an Ottawa ICU, down from Thursday's record high of 35.

36: The number of COVID-19 patients from other regions in an Ottawa ICU.

322,149: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their first vaccine dose, an increase of about 16,000 since Wednesday.

31%: The percentage of Ottawa residents who have received at least one vaccine dose.

75.3%: More than three-quarters of Ottawa residents in their 60s have had at least one dose.

27,298: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their second vaccine dose, about three per cent of the city's population.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 43 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths. The region is under Quebec's strictest measures until at least May 10.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reports 12 more cases.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least May 20.