Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 240 more COVID-19 cases and one new death, representing the single largest one-day total of the pandemic so far.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 240 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day case total of the pandemic.

Another 81 cases are considered resolved. One new death was also reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 467.

The number of known active cases across the city stands at 1,516.

There are 44 people in hospitals across the city suffering from the illness,14 of whom are in intensive care.

Ontario is now under a provincewide shutdown. Here is what that means for the Ottawa region.

OPH said Wednesday it can't keep up with contact tracing and its testing and hospital capacity are being strained by the surge of cases.

Numbers to watch

104.3: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, rises. It has entered the triple digits for the first time.

152.8: The seven-day average of new cases per day is on the rise, which also reached a new high on Saturday.

6.5%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has surged in recent days.

1.13: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is below one; it's been above one for more than two weeks.

596: The number of confirmed and suspected coronavirus variant cases in Ottawa. The number has also surged in recent weeks.

Across the region

In western Quebec officials reported 131 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday but no new deaths.