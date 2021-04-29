Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 118 new COVID-19 cases.

Thirty-five Ottawa residents are being treated in local ICUs, a new high.

The Outaouais is reporting 55 cases and one death Thursday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 118 new COVID-19 cases and no more deaths Thursday.

Another 332 cases are now considered resolved, leaving 2,149 known active cases in the city.

Active cases are among the key indicators that rose to record levels during this third wave of the pandemic. Some of those numbers are now in decline.

The blue highlights represent a time when the spring melt may have affected results. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

0.84: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

131: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

100: The combined number of patients currently in intensive care at The Ottawa Hospital, the Queensway Carleton Hospital and the Montfort Hospital, according to the latest figures provided by each hospital to CBC.

35: The number of COVID-19 patients from Ottawa currently in an Ottawa ICU, a new high.

20: The number of COVID-19 patients from other regions currently in an Ottawa ICU.

4,744: The number of COVID-19 cases since late December that are either confirmed or suspected to involve a variant of concern. These variants have made up a significant portion of Ottawa's new COVID-19 cases since mid-March.

41: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, led by 19 outbreaks in health-care settings.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 55 new COVID-19 cases and one more death. The region is under Quebec's strictest measures until at least May 10.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit says it has 24 more COVID-19 cases.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reports 13 more cases. Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health reports 11 more cases.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least May 20.