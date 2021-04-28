Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 217 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths.

More than 500 Ottawa residents have now died of COVID-19.

We know of 27 COVID-19 ICU patients from other regions in Ottawa.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 217 new COVID-19 cases and five more Wednesday, bringing the city's death toll to 503.

Another 302 cases are now considered resolved, leaving 2,363 known active cases in the city.

Active cases are among the key indicators that rose to record levels during this third wave of the pandemic. Some of those numbers are now in decline.

The blue highlights represent a time when the spring melt may have affected results. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

9.9%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has dropped.

0.85: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

130.5: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

101: The combined number of patients currently in intensive care at The Ottawa Hospital, the Queensway Carleton Hospital and the Montfort Hospital, according to the latest figures provided by each hospital to CBC.

33: The number of COVID-19 patients from Ottawa currently in an Ottawa ICU.

27: The number of COVID-19 patients from other regions currently in an Ottawa ICU.

306,035: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their first vaccine dose, an increase of about 15,000 since Monday.

29%: The percentage of Ottawa residents who have received at least one vaccine dose.

27,156: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their second vaccine dose, about three per cent of the city's population.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 92 new COVID-19 cases. The region is under Quebec's strictest measures until at least May 10.

Renfrew County's health unit reports 15 more COVID-19 cases. There's a COVID-19 outbreak at CFB Petawawa.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit each report 12 more cases.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least May 20.