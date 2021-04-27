Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 144 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths.

Three more people have died of COVID-19 in nearby communities.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 144 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths Tuesday.

Another 370 cases are now considered resolved, leaving 2,453 known active cases in the city.

Active cases are among the key indicators that rose to record levels during this third wave of the pandemic. Some of those numbers are now in decline.

Dates with blue highlights represent when the spring melt may have affected testing. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

15: The number deaths reported by OPH in the last seven days. It includes people in their 40s, 50s and 60s.

132.3: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

0.92: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

38: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, 18 of them in community settings. All school outbreaks have ended.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 57 new COVID-19 cases and one more death. The region is under Quebec's strictest measures until at least May 10.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reports 13 new cases and one death. The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit reports five more COVID-19 cases and one more death.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least May 20.