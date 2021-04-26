Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 190 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths.

The Outaouais is reporting 50 new COVID-19 cases.

Another person has died of COVID-19 in Renfrew County.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 190 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths Monday, the highest number of fatalities in a daily report since January.

Another 290 cases are now considered resolved, leaving 2,682 known active cases in the city.

Active cases are among the key indicators that rose to record levels during this third wave of the pandemic. Some of those numbers are nowin decline.

Numbers to watch

143.4: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

10.5%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, lower than on Friday.

0.55: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), is also going down. The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

291,104: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their first vaccine dose, an increase of about 25,000 since Friday.

28%: The percentage of Ottawa residents who have received at least one vaccine dose.

26,953: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their second vaccine dose, about three per cent of the city's population.

The blue lines represent times when the spring runoff may have affected Ottawa's wastewater testing. ( 613covid.ca)

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 50 new COVID-19 cases. The region is under Quebec's strictest measures until at least May 3.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported 25 COVID-19 cases over the last three days.

Renfrew County's health unit is reporting seven more cases and one death Monday, its second death in less than a week and sixth since the pandemic began.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least May 20.