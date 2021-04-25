Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 227 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

There are 2,787 known active cases in the city.

Key numbers measuring the illness's spread are dropping.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 227 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and two more deaths.

Another 307 cases are now considered resolved, leaving 2,787 known active cases in the city.

Active cases are among the key indicators that rose to record levels during this third wave of the pandemic. Some of those numbers are now beginning to decline.

But experts warn that now is not the time to let your guard down, as a resurgence could easily be in the works.

Numbers to watch

10.9%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive. It has dropped from Wednesday's record high.

156.4: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. It's dropped nearly 14 points since yesterday.

0.86: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), is also ticking down. The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

24%: The percentage of Ottawa residents who have received at least one vaccine dose.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 83 COVID-19 cases. The region is under Quebec's strictest measures until at least May 3.

Another 11 cases were logged in Renfrew County, while 20 new cases were confirmed in the Kingston, Ont., area.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least May 20.