Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 146 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

There are 2,869 known active cases in the city.

Key numbers measuring the illness's spread are dropping.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 146 new COVID-19 cases Saturday — the lowest total in more than three weeks — and two more deaths.

Another 346 cases are now considered resolved, leaving 2,869 known active cases in the city.

Active cases are among the key indicators that rose to record levels during this third wave of the pandemic. Some of those numbers are now beginning to decline.

But experts warn that now is not the time to let your guard down, as a resurgence could easily be in the works.

Numbers to watch

10.9%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive. It has dropped from Wednesday's record high.

170.1: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

0.87: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), is also ticking down. The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

24%: The percentage of Ottawa residents who have received at least one vaccine dose.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 96 COVID-19 cases and another two deaths. The region is under Quebec's strictest measures until at least May 3.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least May 20.