Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
OPH reporting 146 new cases on Saturday, 96 logged in western Quebec
- Ottawa is reporting 146 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.
- There are 2,869 known active cases in the city.
- Key numbers measuring the illness's spread are dropping.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 146 new COVID-19 cases Saturday — the lowest total in more than three weeks — and two more deaths.
Another 346 cases are now considered resolved, leaving 2,869 known active cases in the city.
Active cases are among the key indicators that rose to record levels during this third wave of the pandemic. Some of those numbers are now beginning to decline.
But experts warn that now is not the time to let your guard down, as a resurgence could easily be in the works.
Numbers to watch
10.9%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive. It has dropped from Wednesday's record high.
170.1: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.
0.87: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), is also ticking down. The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.
24%: The percentage of Ottawa residents who have received at least one vaccine dose.
Across the region
Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 96 COVID-19 cases and another two deaths. The region is under Quebec's strictest measures until at least May 3.
Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least May 20.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?