Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 254 new COVID-19 cases.

Key numbers measuring the illness's spread are dropping.

One-quarter of Ottawa residents have had at least one vaccine dose.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 254 new COVID-19 cases and no more deaths Friday.

Another 362 cases are now considered resolved, leaving 3,071 known active cases in the city.

Active cases are among the key indicators that rose to record levels during this third wave of the pandemic. Some of those numbers are now beginning to decline.

Numbers to watch

10.9%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, down from Wednesday's record high.

170: The weekly incidence rate, the rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has dropped for the sixth straight day.

0.9: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), is also ticking down. The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

266,359: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their first vaccine dose, an increase of about 18,000 since Wednesday.

25%: The percentage of Ottawa residents who have received at least one vaccine dose.

26,862: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their second vaccine dose, about three per cent of the city's population.

The blue lines represent times when the spring runoff may have affected Ottawa's wastewater testing. (613covid.ca)

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 54 COVID-19 cases. The region is under Quebec's strictest measures until at least May 3.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is reporting 32 more COVID-19 cases and two deaths. The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 10 more COVID-19 cases.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least May 20.