Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 281 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

The Outaouais is reporting 135 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

Another person has died of COVID-19 in Renfrew County.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 281 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths Thursday. OPH says a third resident in their 40s has died of COVID-19.

Another 339 cases are now considered resolved, leaving 3,179 known active cases in the city.

Active cases are one of the key indicators that rose to record levels during this third wave of the pandemic. Some of those numbers are now beginning to decline.

Numbers to watch

178.3: The weekly incidence rate, the rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has dropped for the fifth straight day.

0.94: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

20: The number of active community outbreaks in Ottawa. There are 17 outbreaks in health-care settings and 15 in schools and child-care settings.

3,898: The number of COVID-19 cases since late December that are either confirmed or suspected to involve a variant of concern. These variants have made up a significant portion of Ottawa's new COVID-19 cases since mid-March.

76.6%: The estimated proportion of the B117 variant detected in Ottawa's wastewater, according to the latest update. Variant detection comes with a wide margin of error.

UPDATE: The B117 variant continues to make up a majority of the #COVID19 viral signal in #Ottawa wastewater, which is no longer declining.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais reported 135 new cases and one more death Thursday. The region is currently dealing with 86 COVID-19 outbreaks, and is under Quebec's strictest measures until at least May 3.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 11 more COVID-19 cases. Renfrew County's health unit is reporting its fifth COVID-19 death and eight new cases.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least May 20.