Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 181 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

Hospitalizations are down, but the test positivity rate has hit a new high.

The Outaouais is reporting 101 new cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 181 new COVID-19 cases and one more death Wednesday.

Another 301 cases are now considered resolved, leaving 3,239 known active cases in the city.

Many key indicators rose to record levels during this third wave of the pandemic, but some are now showing signs of levelling off. City officials have called a 2 p.m. ET news conference.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least May 20.

Numbers to watch

11.7%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

190.4: The weekly incidence rate, the rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

0.95: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

127: The total number of Ottawa residents in hospital with COVID-19 has dropped, as has the number of patients in intensive care.

248,668: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their first vaccine dose, an increase about 16,000 since Monday.

1,380: The number of Ottawa residents in their 40s who have recieved an AstraZeneca vaccine after the age of eligibility was lowered late Sunday.

24%: The percentage of Ottawa residents who have received at least one vaccine dose.

The blue lines represent times when the spring runoff may have affected Ottawa's wastewater testing. (613covid.ca)

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais reported 101 new cases Wednesday.

The region is under Quebec's strictest measures until at least May 3. On Tuesday, the premier said the region's test positivity rate and hospitalizations remain too high.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 13 more COVID-19 cases.