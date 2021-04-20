Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 186 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

136 Ottawa residents are being treated in hospital for COVID-19, the most yet.

The Outaouais is reporting 111 new COVID-19 cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 186 new COVID-19 cases and one more death Tuesday.

Another 237 cases are now considered resolved, leaving a total of 3,360 known active cases in the city, fewer than Monday.

Many key indicators rose to record levels during this third wave of the pandemic, but some are now showing signs of levelling off.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least May 20.

Numbers to watch

200.9: The weekly incidence rate, the rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

136: The number of Ottawa residents in hospital with COVID-19, the most since the pandemic began.

34: The number of those patients in intensive care, unchanged since reaching that high Monday.

50: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. They include nine new outbreaks in settings such as a long-term care home and distribution, warehouse and manufacturing workplaces.

0.99: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one. It has been above one since late February.

The blue lines represent times when the spring runoff may have affected Ottawa's wastewater testing. (613covid.ca)

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais reported 111 new cases Tuesday. The region is under Quebec's strictest measures until at least April 25.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported one more death and seven new cases.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is warning residents near the Kawarthas of increasing spread in that area

Kingston has taken about 40 intensive care patients from elsewhere to help overburdened hospitals in other regions.