Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 175 more COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

The Outaouais shatters another daily record with 143 new cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 175 more COVID-19 cases on Friday — the ninth straight day case counts have been above 100.

Another 80 cases are considered resolved and no new deaths were reported.

The number of known active cases across the city has risen to 1,358 people.

There are 43 people in hospital suffering from the illness — the most of any point during the pandemic — 14 of whom are in intensive care.

Ontario is entering a provincewide shutdown starting tomorrow. Here is what that means for the Ottawa region.

OPH said Wednesday it can't keep up with contact tracing and its testing and hospital capacity are being strained out by the surge of cases.

Numbers to watch

97.2: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, rises.

137.6: The seven-day average of new cases per day is on the rise.

1.13: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is below one; it's been above one for more than two weeks.

596: The number of confirmed and suspected coronavirus variant cases in Ottawa increased by five since Thursday and more than 200 in a week.

Across the region

Health officials in the Outaouais reported a record high number of new daily cases Friday for the third day in a row. The 143 new cases on Friday breaks the previous day's record of 126.

No new deaths were reported in the Outaouais.

