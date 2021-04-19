Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 203 new COVID-19 cases.

The number of Ottawa residents in hospital climbs higher into record territory.

The Outaouais is reporting 109 new COVID-19 cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 203 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

No more deaths were reported and another 130 cases are now considered resolved, for a total of 3,412 known active cases in the city.

Many of the city's numbers have steadily risen to record levels during this third wave, due largely to coronavirus variants that are highly contagious and, in many cases, more dangerous.

Some of the trends measuring spread in Ottawa and other local health units have recently shown signs of levelling off.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least May 20.

Numbers to watch

131: The number of Ottawa residents in hospital with COVID-19, the highest since the start of the pandemic. It's more than double the previous record of 64 from April 2020.

34: The number of Ottawa residents in intensive care with COVID-19, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

10.9%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

206.2: The weekly incidence rate, the rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

1.03: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

232,961: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their first vaccine dose, an increase of more than 21,000 since Friday.

26,577: The number of Ottawa residents who have received both vaccine doses.

The blue highlights represent times when the spring runoff may have affected Ottawa's wastewater testing. (613covid.ca)

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais reported 109 new cases Monday. That region is under Quebec's strictest measures until at least April 25.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported 36 more cases over the previous three days.