Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 283 new COVID-19 cases, as hospitalizations continue to reach new heights.

The Outaouais has 143 more cases of the illness.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 283 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, with hospitalizations reaching another record high. A total of 110 people with the illness are hospitalized.

No new deaths were reported.

Another 162 cases are now considered resolved for a total of 3,339 known active cases in the city.

The city's numbers have been steadily rising during this third wave, due largely to coronavirus variants that are highly contagious and, in many cases, more dangerous.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least early May. Schools are closed indefinitely, and the province is reportedly considering further restrictions.

Numbers to watch

217.8: The weekly incidence rate, the rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

10.5%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

110: The highest number of Ottawa residents in hospital with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 30 are in intensive care.

1.03: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais reported 143 new cases Sunday. That region is under Quebec's strictest measures until at least April 25.

Eight cases were reported in Renfrew County.