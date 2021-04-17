Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 241 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

The Outaouais has 164 more cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 241 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, another total in the triple digits but down from this week's high of 370 cases.

Two more deaths were also reported, raising the city's death toll to 482.

Another 137 cases are now considered resolved for a total of 3,218 known active cases in the city.

The city's numbers have been steadily rising during this third wave, due largely to coronavirus variants that are highly contagious and, in many cases, more dangerous.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least early May. Schools are closed indefinitely, and the province is reportedly considering further restrictions.

Numbers to watch

222.4: The record-high weekly incidence rate, the rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

10.5%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

102: The record-high number of Ottawa residents in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 30 are in intensive care, also a record.

1.07: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais reported 164 new cases Saturday. That region is under Quebec's strictest measures until at least April 25.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health confirmed 14 cases.

The Hastings and Prince Edward Health Unit reported nine new cases on Saturday, while three more cases were logged in the Renfrew County health unit.