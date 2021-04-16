Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 345 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

Hospitalizations have topped 100 for the first time.

The Outaouais has 151 more COVID-19 cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 345 new COVID-19 cases and one more death Friday, as hospitalizations top 100 for the first time since the pandemic began.

Another 181 cases are now considered resolved for a total of 3,116 known active cases in the city.

The city's numbers have been steadily rising during this third wave, due largely to coronavirus variants that are highly contagious and, in many cases, more dangerous.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least early May. Schools are closed indefinitely, and the province is reportedly considering further restrictions.

Numbers to watch

218.8: The record-high weekly incidence rate, the rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

10.5%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

104: The record-high number of Ottawa residents in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, a record 33 are in intensive care.

1.21: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

211,425: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their first vaccine dose, an increase of more than 16,000 since Wednesday.

26,411: The number of Ottawa residents who have received both vaccine doses.

The area with blue represents a period of unreliable data because of the spring melt. (613covid.ca)

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais reported 151 new cases Friday. That region is under Quebec's strictest measures until at least April 25.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported 13 more cases Thursday.