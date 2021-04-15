Ottawa ties daily record with 370 new COVID-19 cases

Ottawa is reporting 370 new COVID-19 cases, tying the city's one-day record.

This April has seen more confirmed cases than any other month.

Western Quebec has 167 more COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 370 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, tying the city's one-day record. OPH is reporting no more deaths.

Another 172 cases are now considered resolved, for a total of 2,953 known active cases in the city.

The city's numbers have been steadily rising during this third wave, due largely to coronavirus variants that are highly contagious and, in many cases, more dangerous.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least early May. Schools are closed indefinitely.

More than a week after Ontario's shutdown was announced, wastewater monitoring is showing signs that the spread of COVID-19 in Ottawa may finally be slowing.

The area with blue represents a period of unreliable data because of the spring melt. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

208.8: The weekly incidence rate, the rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, is more than double the previous high reached in January.

2,931: The number of confirmed cases in Ottawa so far this month.

15.8%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests in Ottawa that came back positive on April 11, another daily record.

5,041: The number of known active COVID-19 cases in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region as of noon ET.

1.23: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais reported 167 new cases and three deaths Thursday.

That region is under Quebec's strictest measures until at least April 25. The director of its health authority said Wednesday last spring's provincial border checkpoints could return if the situation doesn't improve.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported 13 more cases Thursday.