Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 329 new COVID-19 cases.

The Outaouais has 207 more cases.

Six more deaths have been reported across the region.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 329 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths Wednesday. Another 188 cases are now considered resolved, for a total of 2,755 known active cases in the city.

The city's numbers have been steadily rising during this third wave, due largely to coronavirus variants that are highly contagious and, in many cases, more dangerous.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least early May. Schools are closed indefinitely.

More than a week after Ontario's shutdown was announced, wastewater monitoring is showing signs that the spread of COVID-19 in Ottawa may finally be slowing.

The area with blue represents a period of unreliable data because of the spring melt. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

195.1: The weekly incidence rate, the rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, nearly double the previous record reached in January.

10.6%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, also a record.

23: The number of Ottawa residents being treated in an intensive care unit for COVID-19, one-quarter of all hospitalizations.

1.23: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

9: The number of deaths linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at The Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus, has now been declared over after nearly two months.

194,875: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their first vaccine dose, an increase of more than 16,000 since Monday.

26,097: The number of Ottawa residents who have received both vaccine doses.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais reported 207 new cases and two more deaths Wednesday.

Gatineau and most of the surrounding area remains under Quebec's strictest measures until at least April 25. As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, those rules cover the entire Outaouais region.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported 19 more cases and one more death Wednesday. Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported 13 more cases.