Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 194 new COVID-19 cases.

The Outaouais has 245 more cases.

Another person has died of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 194 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. There have been no more deaths, and another 196 cases are now considered resolved.

Ottawa currently has 2,617 known active cases, two fewer than Monday. Until today, the numbers have been steadily rising during this third wave, due largely to coronavirus variants that are highly contagious and, in many cases, more dangerous.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least early May. Schools are closed indefinitely.

More than a week after Ontario's shutdown was announced, wastewater monitoring is showing signs that the spread of COVID-19 in Ottawa may finally be slowing.

The area with blue represents a period of unreliable data because of the spring melt. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

184.3: The weekly incidence rate, the rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, continues to rise well above the previous record of 98 reached in January.

2,240: The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa so far in April. The monthly record is 2,851 in January 2021.

30: The number of Ottawa residents being treated in an intensive care unit for COVID-19, another record high. CHEO is now preparing to take adult ICU patients.

1.32: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

2,174: The number of cases in Ottawa confirmed or suspected to involve coronavirus variants, an increase of 42 from Monday.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais reported 245 new cases Tuesday, second only to Monday's 290 cases. Fifty-five patients are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the region's hospitals. At the end of March, there were just 18.

Gatineau and most of the surrounding area remains under Quebec's strictest measures until at least April 26. As of Wednesday, those rules cover the entire region.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported 20 more cases and one more death Tuesday. Hastings Prince Edward Public Health also reported 20 more cases.