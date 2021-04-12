Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 348 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

The Outaouais has a record 290 new cases.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark is reporting its first death in three months.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 348 new COVID-19 cases Monday, second only to Sunday's 370 in terms of daily totals. There's been one more death.

Another 139 cases are considered resolved.

Ottawa currently has 2,619 known active cases as the numbers continue to climb during this third wave, which features more dangerous coronavirus variants.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least early May.

Numbers to watch

173.7: The weekly incidence rate, the rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, continues to rise well above the previous record of 98 reached in January.

9.9%: The record-high rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

96: The number of Ottawa residents being treated in hospital for COVID-19, another record high. Of those, 29 patients are in intensive care.

1.41: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

2,132: The number of cases in Ottawa confirmed or suspected to involve coronavirus variants, an increase of just under 300 from Friday.

178,557: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their first vaccine dose, an increase of more than 21,000 since Wednesday.

25,793: The number of Ottawa residents who have received both vaccine doses.

Across the region

Public health officials in western Quebec reported a record 290 new cases Monday, topping Friday's 178 cases by more than 100.

Gatineau and most of the surrounding area remains under Quebec's strictest measures for another week.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported 49 more cases over three days. It's also reporting another death, that area's first in three months.