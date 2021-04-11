Ottawa sets record for 3rd day in row with 370 new COVID-19 cases
90 of Sunday's cases involved people in their 20s, 68 were in their 30s
- Ottawa is reporting 370 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the third day in a row with record-high numbers.
- 2,411 known cases are considered active.
- Another 59 cases were reported in the Outaouais.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported a record-setting 370 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, blowing past Saturday's record of 325 cases.
Sunday's numbers represents the highest single-day total of the pandemic so far and is the third day in a row the nation's capital has set that record.
Ninety of Sunday's cases involved people in their 20s, more than any other age group. Sixty-eight cases involved people in their 30s.
Another 159 cases are considered resolved. No new deaths were reported.
Ottawa, today we are reporting 370 more people testing positive for COVID-19. I am urging everyone to stay home. If you must go out for essential purposes wear a mask and keep 2M distance. We must lower the curve together.—@VeraEtches
Ottawa currently has 2,411 known active cases, just one of several records that continues to climb during this third wave, which features more dangerous coronavirus variants.
Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least early May.
Numbers to watch
163.1: The weekly incidence rate, the rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, continues to rise well above the previous record of 98 reached in January.
9.2%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, a record high.
81: The number of Ottawa residents being treated in hospital for COVID-19, another number that continues to rise. Of those, 26 patients are in intensive care.
1.2: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.
1,842: The number of cases in Ottawa confirmed or suspected to involve coronavirus variants.
Across the region
In western Quebec, 59 new cases were reported, but no deaths.
