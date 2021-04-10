Ottawa sets record for 2nd day in row with 325 new COVID-19 cases

Ottawa is reporting a record 325 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day total of the pandemic.

2,200 known cases are considered active as of Saturday.

Another 142 cases were logged in western Quebec.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 325 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the second day in a row the nation's capital logged record high numbers.

In fact, the city reported 83 more cases on Saturday than on Friday.

Eighty-one of Saturday's cases were people in their 20s, more than any other age group. Sixty-five cases were people in their 30s.

Another 144 cases are considered resolved, and there has been four more deaths, bringing the city's death toll to 475.

Today we are reporting that 325 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 - a record we don't want to keep breaking. This shows the dire need for everyone to stay at home unless for essential reasons. Ottawa, we’ve lowered the curve before and together we can do it again. —@VeraEtches

Ottawa currently has 2,200 known active cases, just one of several records set during this third wave, which features more dangerous coronavirus variants.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least early May.

Numbers to watch

154.7: The weekly incidence rate, the rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, continues to rise well above the previous record of 98 reached in January.

9.2%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, a record high.

73: The number of Ottawa residents being treated in hospital for COVID-19, another number that continues to rise. Of those, 24 patients are in intensive care.

1.08: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one. It's been above one for more than four weeks.

1,750: The number of cases in Ottawa confirmed or suspected to involve coronavirus variants.

Across the region

In western Quebec, 142 new cases were reported, as well as one new death.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported 10 new cases on Saturday, as well as one new death.

Seven cases were reported in Renfrew County on Saturday.