Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 116 more COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

The Outaouais shatters another daily case record.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 116 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Another 84 cases are considered resolved and there are two more deaths.

The known active case count has risen to 1,263 people. It's only been higher during the city's early autumn and early winter surges, though testing was much lower in the spring of 2020 compared to now.

Ontario is entering a provincewide shutdown starting Saturday.

OPH said Wednesday it can't keep up with contact tracing and its testing and hospital capacity are being strained out by the surge of cases. City officials have called a 3:30 p.m. ET news conference.

Numbers to watch

92.3: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, rises. It's nearly doubled in two weeks.

1.11: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is below one; it's been above one for more than two weeks.

591: The number of confirmed and suspected coronavirus variant cases in Ottawa increased by two since Wednesday and more than 200 in a week.

45: The number of new eastern Ontario pharmacies that will be offering vaccines to people age 55 and above, including 34 in Ottawa. That doesn't include Kingston area pharmacies already giving shots.

Across the region

Health officials in the Outaouais reported a record 126 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as it prepares for tougher rules to set in. That breaks Wednesday's record of 100 cases.

It also reported two more deaths.

The region has set a new daily record three times in the last eight days, has a test positivity of 5.5 per cent and has seen its number of active outbreaks rise from 17 to 43 in two weeks.

WATCH | The serious situation in the Outaouais:

Outaouais records highest level of COVID-19 infections since beginning of pandemic CBC News Ottawa 1:34 Dr. Brigitte Pinard, director of public health with CISSSO, says the level of COVID-19 infections in the region is higher than at any other time during the pandemic, with more than 50 per cent of cases being suspected variants of the virus. 1:34

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported 10 more COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health said about 25 per cent of its adult population have had their first vaccine dose. Eighty per cent of its residents age 80 and above have had a shot.