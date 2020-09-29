Ottawa breaks another record with 106 COVID-19 cases

Ottawa has again set a new record for the most new COVID-19 cases in a daily report, according to the province.

Ontario's daily update says 106 of the province's 554 cases are in Ottawa.

The previous record was 93 one week ago, and yesterday there were 90.

Ottawa Public Health normally releases its full report around 12:30 p.m., so there may be minor adjustments once it's released.

