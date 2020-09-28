September tops April as COVID-19 continues surge in Ottawa

Ottawa has now had more confirmed COVID-19 cases in September than in any other month since the pandemic began.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 90 new cases and one more death Monday. Only 33 more cases are now considered resolved, bumping the number of known active cases in the city up to 631.

That raises the number of new cases confirmed in September to 1,186, surpassing April's 1,153.

Monday's new cases rank second-highest for a daily tally, just behind last Tuesday's 93. Sixty-four of Monday's new 90 cases are people under age 40.

So far, 4,153 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19, including 3,240 resolved cases and 282 deaths.

There are currently 18 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Ottawa hospitals, eight more than this time last week. Three are in intensive care.

At the end of April, around the time the first wave was peaking in Ottawa, there were 38 patients in hospital, eight in intensive care.

9th school outbreak

There's a new school outbreak at Lester B. Pearson Catholic High School, where one student and a staff member have tested positive. The school board says four classes are affected.

There are currently outbreaks declared at nine Ottawa schools, while more than 60 schools have at least one confirmed case in a student or staff member.

In Ottawa and across Ontario, four to five times as many COVID-19 tests are being conducted as were at the end of April. However, there's a provincewide effort to limit testing only to those who meet certain criteria, such as having symptoms.

Another concerning trend is the rising positivity rate among those tested. Today's positivity rate of 1.70% is markedly higher than on any day since the testing regime was in flux back in early June. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/covidontario?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#covidontario</a> <a href="https://t.co/uDVbQQJymi">pic.twitter.com/uDVbQQJymi</a> —@CBCQueensPark

The reports from OPH don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day they're made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Ontario logged 700 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, a new single-day high. A team of experts in Toronto predicts the second wave will peak in mid- to late October.

The Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) is now calling for the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa to return to Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan.

Quebec added 750 more cases Monday, and Premier François Legault has scheduled a news conference for 5:30 p.m. ET.