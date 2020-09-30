64 more COVID-19 cases in Ottawa to end September

September ends with 64 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, adding to the more than 1,300 reported over the course of the month.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) says two more people have died from COVID-19, while 59 more cases are now considered resolved.

Forty-three of Wednesday's new cases are people under the age of 40, most of them in their 20s or 30s.

September has been a record-breaking month in Ottawa, for all the wrong reasons:

The 1,355 new cases reported by OPH in September represent the highest tally of any month.

September saw the highest number of cases in any one day or week, as well as the highest daily average.

The number of active cases rose higher in September than in any other month.

There have been 20 deaths linked to COVID-19 in September, the most since May. Meanwhile, public health officials have declared the pandemic's second wave underway.

Ottawa's medical officer of health is asking residents to limit contact to those in the same household in order to avoid further restrictions.

Ottawa has now had 4,322 confirmed cases, including 685 active, 3,350 resolved and 287 deaths.

There are currently 19 patients in hospital being treated for COVID-19, three in intensive care.

OPH hasn't declared any new outbreaks in schools or hospitals, but more than 75 schools in Ottawa have had at least one student or staff member test positive.

Learned from "wave 1" to AVOID closures in "wave 2":<br>Limit our contacts to people in our household plus 1 or 2 essential supports<br>Keep 2 metre distance with all others & wear a mask when you can't distance<br>Stay home when with COVID-19 symptoms not due to another underlying cause <a href="https://t.co/EpLcgdxZh1">pic.twitter.com/EpLcgdxZh1</a> —@VeraEtches

Like Ottawa, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and Renfrew County and District Health Unit are finishing September with more new cases than in any other month since the pandemic began.

More testing is being performed now than during the pandemic's first wave in the spring, but public health officials are asking only those who fit certain criteria, including having symptoms, to get tested.

The reports from OPH don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day they're made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Ontario added 625 confirmed cases to the provincial total on Wednesday.

According to projections released Wednesday morning, the province says it could see 1,000 new cases a day next month. CBC came to a similar conclusion earlier this week.

Quebec logged 838 more cases on Wednesday.