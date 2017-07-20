93 more COVID-19 cases in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 93 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and one more death.

Slightly more than half of the newly confirmed cases are people under the age of 40.

OPH has declared 84 more cases resolved, leaving 777 active cases in the city. Since the pandemic began, 5,800 Ottawans have tested positive for COVID-19; 4,725 of those cases have been resolved, and 298 people have died.

Among those deaths is now a 20th at the West End Villa long-term care home, which the home's management had already announced earlier this week.

There are now 46 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Ottawa hospitals, nine of them in intensive care, both numbers down slightly from Wednesday.

OPH continues to lag behind most other health units in Ontario when it comes to test results, with positive results coming within 48 hours about two-thirds of the time.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Ottawa's testing backlog was just above 1,600, and OPH was well below its target of processing 3,900 tests per day at local labs.

Outbreaks have now ended at École secondaire publique Louis-Riel and École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Kateri, leaving 10 active school outbreaks in Ottawa.

There is a new outbreak in a ward of The Ottawa Hospital's General campus.