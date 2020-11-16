51 more COVID-19 cases in Ottawa Monday

A pedestrian in a mask walks by a sign telling people to wear masks in Ottawa's ByWard Market because of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-November 2020. (David Richard/Radio-Canada)

Ottawa logged 51 new COVID-19 cases and one more death Monday, while both the number of patients in hospital and the rate of tests coming back positive dropped — encouraging signs that could help the region avoid another lockdown.

Ottawa's latest numbers continue to defy provincial projections, but public health officials warn residents not to lower their guard.

About 60 per cent of Ottawa's newest cases are people under 40. Ottawa Public Health (OPH) also declared 60 more cases resolved Monday.

A total of 7,957 Ottawa residents have now tested positive for COVID-19, including 515 known active cases, 7,083 resolved cases and 359 deaths.

Health officials in western Quebec are reporting 58 new cases an one more death.

Promising signs

The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Ottawa hospitals has dropped to 46, including six in intensive care. That's about where the number was when the city entered modified Stage 2 restrictions on Thanksgiving weekend. Many of those restrictions have since been lifted.

The OPH dashboard suggests the Carlingview Manor long-term care home is in the midst of its fourth COVID-19 outbreak. Sixty residents at the home died and 260 residents and staff tested positive in an earlier outbreak that lasted most of the spring.

There's a new outbreak at École élémentaire catholique Terre-des-Jeunes, while outbreaks have ended at École secondaire publique Louis-Riel and St. Patrick's High School.

There are active outbreaks at eight long-term care homes, six schools and two hospital wards.

As of the last update, 2.4 per cent of COVID-19 tests in Ottawa are coming back positive, dipping below the 2.5 per cent threshold used to signal a region's readiness to move down to yellow on the province's pandemic alert scale.

OPH says it continues to meet is contact tracing goal, but is falling just short of its goal of informing people who have tested positive within 24 hours. Its measurement of how many others the average person with COVID-19 infects remains at aound one, a number health officials want to keep as low as possible.

The Coventry Road drive-thru test site is now closed. A new drive-thru site will open in the National Arts Centre parking garage on Thursday.