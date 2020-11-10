Ottawa's new COVID-19 cases falling, but hospitalizations rising

As new cases of COVID-19 continue to trend downward in Ottawa, the number of patients being treated in hospital for the illness is heading in the opposite direction.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported just 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, among the lowest daily case counts in weeks. At the same time, however, 60 people are currently in Ottawa hospitals for treatment, including seven in intensive care, nearing the peak reached in late April when there were 62 patients in hospital.

Just over half of Tuesday's new cases are people over 40, and six are in health-care institutions where an outbreak has been declared, such as long-term care homes or hospitals.

OPH also counted one more death from COVID-19 on Tuesday, and declared 63 more cases resolved.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) east of Ottawa is reporting four more deaths and western Quebec is reporting another more. The wider region including Ottawa has now reached 50 deaths so far in November.

Bucking provincewide trend

Provincewide, Ottawa is bucking the trend when it comes to infection rates, with the city's seven-day average of new cases dropping steadily since late October. That's in contrast with Ontario's record-high case counts, which are being driven by communities around Toronto.

The number of known active cases in Ottawa has dropped to 537, the lowest since mid-September, according to OPH.

The EOHU, a yellow zone on Ontario's five-colour scale, has been averaging daily case counts around the mid-30s in the last two weeks.

So far, 7,607 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19, including 6,723 resolved cases and 347 deaths.

Currently, about three per cent of Ottawa's COVID-19 tests come back positive, and OPH is meeting its contact tracing standards about 90 per cent of the time.

OPH said the outbreak at the Laurier Manor long-term care home is over after more than two months, leaving eight homes with active outbreaks. Outbreaks remain at five Ottawa schools and four hospital wards.