5 more COVID-19 deaths, 77 new cases in Ottawa

COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Ottawa, raising the pandemic's death toll in the capital to 346, including 16 so far this month.

One more person has died from COVID-19 in western Quebec, raising the death toll in that region to 57.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 77 new cases of the illness Monday, and declared 86 more resolved.

Just over half of the latest cases are people under 40, and about one-quarter are over 70.

A total of 7,586 Ottawa residents have now tested positive for COVID-19, including 580 known active cases and 6,660 resolved cases.

Health authorities in the Outaouais reported 32 new cases Monday.

Fifty-five patients are being treated for COVID-19 in Ottawa hospitals, including five in intensive care.

Currently, three per cent of COVID-19 tests in Ottawa are coming back positive.

OCDC outbreak ends

OPH has declared a new outbreak at École élémentaire catholique des Pionniers, the fifth Ottawa school with an active outbreak. Outbreaks have also been declared at nine long-term care homes and four hospital wards.

The outbreak at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (OCDC) ended over the weekend.

Elsewhere, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit declared an outbreak late Sunday afternoon at Valour High School in Petawawa, Ont., where three students have tested positive. The building remains open.