48 more COVID-19 cases in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting another 48 cases of COVID-19, about five per cent of the 987 new cases reported across Ontario on Wednesday. The Toronto area accounts for about 80 per cent of the latest cases.

OPH has declared another 59 cases resolved for a total of 6,236 of the 7,273 cases logged since the pandemic began, leaving 707 known active cases. The city's death toll remains at 330.

About 60 per cent of Ottawa's newest confirmed cases are people over 40.

The Ontario government's new colour-coded pandemic scale places Ottawa and the neighbouring Eastern Ontario Health Unit in orange, easing some pandemic restrictions this weekend.

The province has also set new standards that will determine restrictions in a given region. For example, 3.2 per cent of COVID-19 tests in Ottawa are currently coming back positive, likely due to a serious outbreak in one long-term care home.

If that rate exceeds 10 per cent for two weeks, it could trigger an upgrade to red. If it stays below 2.5 per, the region may be moved down to yellow, which will mean fewer restrictions. If it falls under one per cent, as it has in other eastern Ontario health units, the region could be declared a green zone.

Other considerations include the load on hospitals, the level of community spread, the number and severity of outbreaks, and whether the region in question has an adequate system for contact tracing.

Currently, 54 patients are in Ottawa hospitals being treated for COVID-19, four in intensive care.

École secondaire publique Louis-Riel is now in its third COVID-19 outbreak, and there's also an outbreak at École secondaire publique Omer-Deslauriers, bringing the number of Ottawa schools in outbreak to six. Outbreaks have also been declared in 12 long-term care homes and four hospital wards in the city.