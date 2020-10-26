COVID-19 outbreak declared at Ottawa jail

Public health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre, where one person has tested positive for the illness.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) said the person who tested positive is not a staff member at the Innes Road jail, but did not confirm whether the person is an inmate.

Meanwhile another outbreak at the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre on Carling Avenue is over.

Outbreaks at École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité, which closed earlier this month, All Saints High School and St. Peter High School in Ottawa have also been declared over, leaving active outbreaks at five Ottawa schools.

76 new cases Monday

OPH reported 76 new COVID-19 cases Monday, while 64 more are considered resolved. There has been one additional death, bringing the city's death toll since the pandemic began to 317.

A total of 6,636 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 713 active cases and 5,606 resolved cases.

More than half of Monday's new cases are people over the age of 40.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed cases in Ottawa now sits in the seventies, higher than during the first wave but below the second wave's peak about two weeks ago.

Forty-three COVID-19 patients remain in hospital in Ottawa, four of them in intensive care.

Currently, 2.5 per cent of COVID-19 tests carried out in Ottawa are coming back positive, and OPH is learning of positive tests within 48 hours 78 per cent of the time, continuing its slow improvement.

The wider Ottawa-Gatineau region surpassed 10,000 positive tests for COVID-19 this week.

Western Quebec's public health authority reported two more deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, for a total of 40 in that region.

More than 95 per cent of the known active cases are in Ottawa, western Quebec or within the jurisdiction of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, which just tightened restrictions in restaurants, halls and fitness centres.

The health units covering the Kingston, Ont., and Belleville, Ont., areas are the only ones in the region without a single COVID-19 patient in hospital.