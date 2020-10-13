COVID-19 hospitalizations surge in Ottawa

The number of Ottawa residents in hospital for COVID-19 treatment is rapidly approaching its highest point of the pandemic.

Ten more patients are in hospital Tuesday for a total of 48. Ten are currently in intensive care.

It's been a rapid increase: Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 38 hospitalizations on Monday, 27 one week ago and 13 on Sept. 23, when Ottawa medical officer of health Vera Etches offered that relatively low number as the reason why the city hadn't been moved to red on the colour-coded pandemic scale.

On Friday, the city was declared a red zone.

Hospitalizations in Ottawa peaked at the end of April with 62 patients, 13 in intensive care.

OPH logged 116 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and declared 115 more cases resolved. OPH didn't report any additional deaths Tuesday. There are currently 839 known active cases in the city.

Since the pandemic began, 5,662 Ottawans have tested positive for COVID-19, of which 4,411 cases have been declared resolved and 297 have resulted in death.