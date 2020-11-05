12 more COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa-Gatineau area

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another 12 victims in the Ottawa-Gatineau area, even as new cases in the region continue to stabilize.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) logged four more deaths, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) reported five and three more people have died in western Quebec.

The latest deaths didn't necessarily occur in the past 24 hours: Ottawa's appear to be related to a serious outbreak at the Extendicare Starwood long-term care home, where management already reported earlier this week that nine residents had died.

Ottawa's pandemic death toll now sits at 334. Fifty-one people have died in western Quebec, and 26 within the region covered by the EOHU.

51 more cases in Ottawa

OPH declared another 51 cases and 105 cases resolved Thursday, lowering the number of known active cases in the city to 649. Just over half of Ottawa's newest confirmed cases are people under 40.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed cases, which helps provide a clearer picture of current trends, is down by about 45 cases a day from last month's peak.

Hospitalizations are unchanged from Wednesday with 54 COVID-19 patients, four in intensive care.

There's a new outbreak at Pleasant Park Public School, while the outbreak at École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne-Cartier has been declared over.

There remain 12 outbreaks in long-term care homes, six in schools and four in hospitals.

As of the latest update from Ottawa's COVID-19 testing task force, more than 1,700 swabs were waiting more than 24 hours to be processed at a lab.