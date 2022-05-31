Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's pandemic trends are stable or dropping.

Four local COVID-19 deaths have been reported Tuesday.

Today's Ottawa update

Wastewater

The level of coronavirus detected in Ottawa's wastewater has been very slowly dropping for nearly a week.

The most recent data available (the bold red line in the graph below) shows the seven-day average calculated on May 26 remained about twice what it was in early March, before the current spike.

It's about six times higher than in late autumn before Omicron hit.

Researchers measuring and sharing the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater reported new pandemic records for daily readings and the weekly average in April 2022. The most recent data is from May 26. (613covid.ca)

Hospitals

Eleven Ottawa residents are in local hospitals to be treated for COVID-19, according to Tuesday's OPH update. That number has generally ranged between 10 and 20 for more than two weeks.

Two of the patients are in intensive care, which is stable.

The hospitalization figures above don't include all patients. For example, they leave out patients admitted for other reasons who then test positive for COVID-19, those admitted for lingering COVID-19 complications, and those transferred from other health units.

When those categories are included, there were 60 patients on Saturday. That's fewer than the previous couple of updates.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 60 as of May 28. (Ottawa Public Health)

Tests, outbreaks and cases

Testing strategies have changed under the contagious Omicron variant, which means many COVID-19 cases aren't reflected in current counts. Public health only tracks and reports outbreaks that occur in health-care settings.

Ottawa has 16 active COVID outbreaks Tuesday. That number has been slowly dropping.

On Tuesday, OPH reported 20 more cases, as wel as three more deaths of residents in their 70s or 80s. Twenty-nine COVID deaths have been reported in Ottawa this month and there have been 810 overall.

The rolling weekly incidence rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, expressed per 100,000 residents, sits around 25.

Tests and vaccines

At about seven per cent, Ottawa's average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is stable. The average inside the homes is five per cent, which is slowly dropping. The next testing update is expected Wednesday.

As of Monday's weekly update, 92 per cent of Ottawa residents age five and up have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 89 per cent of these eligible residents have two.

The percentage of residents age 12 and above with a third dose is 63 per cent, while 10 per cent of this age group has had four.

Across the region

Wastewater levels in the Kingston area and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark (LGL) counties are stable or dropping.

Measurements elsewhere are at least a week old or not publicly available.

Western Quebec has about 50 COVID hospitalizations, including patients who are no longer considered active cases. That's a slight decrease from the number last week. One of those patients requires intensive care.

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa are reporting about 35 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including about five in intensive care. Both numbers are stable.

Neither of those eastern Ontario numbers include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health which, like western Quebec, has a different counting method.

HPE's COVID hospitalizations have been stable for nearly three weeks. It reported 20 on Tuesday, with outbreaks dropping from seven to four.

Renfrew County reported its 49th COVID death Tuesday, its first in nearly three weeks.

Vaccines

About 5.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

Quebec considers about 78 per cent of Outaouais residents to be "adequately vaccinated," which can be a combination of vaccination and recent infection.

For each of the eastern Ontario health units, there are anywhere from 81 to 92 per cent of eligible residents with at least two vaccine doses, and anywhere from 59 to 71 per cent of adults with three doses.