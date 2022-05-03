Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's COVID hospitalizations and wastewater are stable.

Its number of COVID outbreaks dips.

Four more COVID deaths reported in western Quebec.

Renfrew County reports its fourth COVID death in a week.

Today's Ottawa update

Wastewater

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater has recently plateaued not far below the pandemic-record peak of the sixth wave in April.

The most recent data from April 28 (the bold red line in the graph below) shows the level was still about nine-and-a-half times higher than what it was in early March before the current spike.

Researchers measuring and sharing the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater reported new pandemic records for daily readings and the weekly average in April 2022. The most recent data is from April 28. (613covid.ca)

Those records don't reflect the first wave of the pandemic when wastewater was not monitored for traces of the virus.

Hospitals

Thirty-nine Ottawa residents are in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19, according to Tuesday's Ottawa Public Health (OPH) update. Six of those patients are in intensive care. Both numbers have been stable for about a week.

The hospitalization figures above don't include all patients. For example, they leave out patients admitted for other reasons who then test positive for COVID-19, those admitted for lingering COVID-19 complications, and those transferred from other health units.

When you include patients such as these, the number was a high, stable 114 as of Saturday. Some hospitals are again having staffing problems.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 114 as of April 30. (Ottawa Public Health)

Tests, outbreaks and cases

Testing strategies have changed under the contagious Omicron variant, which means many new COVID-19 cases aren't reflected in current counts. Public health only tracks and reports outbreaks that occur in health-care settings.

The city's 59 outbreaks is down — that number was in or around the 70s for about two weeks. Its 28 retirement home outbreaks are the most among health-care settings.

On Tuesday, OPH reported 71 more cases and no more deaths.

The rolling weekly incidence rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, expressed per 100,000 residents, is around 95.

At 16 per cent, the average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is slowly dropping. The average inside the homes drops to around nine per cent. The next test update is expected Wednesday.

Vaccines

As of last week's vaccine update, 92 per cent of Ottawa residents age five and up have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 89 per cent have at least two.

Sixty-two per cent of residents age 12 and up have at least three doses and five per cent have four.

OPH hasn't given an update yet this week.

Across the region

Ontario and Quebec continue to be in the sixth pandemic wave.

Wastewater levels in the Kingston area are high and stable. In Leeds, Grenville and Lanark (LGL) counties, the signal is high in Brockville and low and stable elsewhere. Data from east of Ottawa shows a rising average in Hawkesbury and stable levels elsewhere.

Eastern Ontario has one of the highest regional wastewater averages in the province, according to the science table. It's at a similar level to the Peterborough and Muskoka area.

Ontario's COVID-19 science table plots coronavirus wastewater data from 103 sites across the province. This is the average level for sites in eastern Ontario; the dot at the end of the line represents the best estimate of where the average is trending. (Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table)

Western Quebec's health authority reported four COVID deaths Tuesday, and eight in the last week. It has 76 local COVID-19 hospitalizations, including patients who are no longer considered active cases, which is fewer than it was for about two weeks. Four are in intensive care.

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa are reporting about 55 COVID-19 hospitalizations. About 10 of these patients are in intensive care.

Neither of those numbers includes Hastings Prince Edward Public Health which, like western Quebec, has a different counting method.

That health unit's 40 local COVID hospitalizations are its most since it made this counting change in the second week of January. Its three ICU patients are stable.

Renfrew County reported its 44th COVID death Tuesday, which is its fourth reported in seven days.