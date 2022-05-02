Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's COVID-19 trends are stable or dropping.

COVID deaths reported in Ottawa, Renfrew County.

Today's Ottawa update

Hospitals

Thirty-eight Ottawa residents are in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19, according to Monday's OPH update. Five of those patients are in intensive care. Both numbers have been stable for about a week.

The hospitalization figures above don't include all patients. For example, they leave out patients admitted for other reasons who then test positive for COVID-19, those admitted for lingering COVID-19 complications, and those transferred from other health units.

When you include patients such as these, the number was a high, stable 114 as of Saturday. Some hospitals are again having staffing problems.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 114 as of April 30. (Ottawa Public Health)

Tests, outbreaks and cases

Testing strategies have changed under the contagious Omicron variant, which means many new COVID-19 cases aren't reflected in current counts. Public health only tracks and reports outbreaks that occur in health-care settings.

At 16 per cent, the average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is slowly dropping. The average inside the homes drops to around nine per cent.

The city's 69 outbreaks is high and stable. It includes 30 retirement home outbreaks — the most among health-care settings.

On Monday, OPH reported 317 more cases over three days and the death of someone age 90 or above who had COVID.

The rolling weekly incidence rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, expressed per 100,000 residents, is around 95.

Vaccines

As of last week's vaccine update, 92 per cent of Ottawa residents age five and up have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 89 per cent have at least two.

Sixty-two per cent of residents age 12 and up have at least three doses and five per cent have four.

OPH vaccine updates usually come on Mondays.

Wastewater

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater has recently plateaued not far below the pandemic-record peak of the sixth wave in April.

The most recent data from April 27 (the bold red line in the graph below) shows the level is still about nine times higher than what it was in early March before the current spike. There hasn't yet been an update on Monday.

Researchers measuring and sharing the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater reported new pandemic records for daily readings and the weekly average earlier this month. The most recent data is from April 27. (613covid.ca)

Those records don't reflect the first wave of the pandemic when wastewater was not monitored for traces of the virus.

Across the region

Ontario and Quebec continue to be in the sixth pandemic wave.

Wastewater levels in the Kingston area are high and stable. In Leeds, Grenville and Lanark (LGL) counties, the signal is high in Brockville and low and stable elsewhere. Data from east of Ottawa is more than a week old.

Eastern Ontario has the highest regional wastewater average in the province, according to the science table.

Ontario's COVID-19 science table plots coronavirus wastewater data from 103 sites across the province. This is the average level for sites in eastern Ontario; the dot at the end of the line represents the best estimate of where the average is trending. (Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table)

Western Quebec has 96 local COVID-19 hospitalizations, including patients who are no longer considered active cases. Six are in intensive care.

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa are reporting about 50 COVID-19 hospitalizations. About 15 of them are in intensive care.

Neither of those numbers includes Hastings Prince Edward Public Health which, like western Quebec, has a different counting method. It says it's now giving updates Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On Monday, Renfrew County reported its third COVID death in the last week, which is the region's 43rd overall in the pandemic.

LGL's nine COVID hospital patients and three ICU patients are both down from Friday.