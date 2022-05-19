Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's pandemic trends are generally declining.

Four more local COVID-19 deaths have been reported.

Weekly hospital counts drop outside of Ottawa.

Today's Ottawa update

Wastewater

The level of coronavirus detected in Ottawa's wastewater has been generally declining since it peaked in April. The decline has been more steady in the last three weeks.

The most recent data available (the bold red line in the graph below) show the seven-day average calculated on May 16 remained about two-and-a-half times higher than in early March, before the current spike.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) still considers that to be a high level.

Researchers measuring and sharing the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater reported new pandemic records for daily readings and the weekly average in April 2022. The most recent data is from May 16. (613covid.ca)

Hospitals

Nine Ottawa residents are in local hospitals to be treated for COVID-19, according to Thursday's OPH update. That's the same as on Wednesday and down from 25 one week ago.

One of the patients is in intensive care.

The hospitalization figures above don't include all patients. For example, they leave out patients admitted for other reasons who then test positive for COVID-19, those admitted for lingering COVID-19 complications, and those transferred from other health units.

When those categories are included, there were 69 patients on Monday, similar to the number seen in mid-April.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 69 as of May 16. (Ottawa Public Health)

Tests, outbreaks and cases

Testing strategies have changed under the contagious Omicron variant, which means many COVID-19 cases aren't reflected in current counts. Public health only tracks and reports outbreaks that occur in health-care settings.

Ottawa has 28 active COVID outbreaks Thursday. That number has been slowly dropping for about three weeks.

On Thursday, OPH reported 76 more cases and two more deaths. One victim was in their 60s, the other in their 80s. That brings the city's overall COVID death toll to 801 people.

The rolling weekly incidence rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, expressed per 100,000 residents, remains around 45.

At 10 per cent, Ottawa's average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is dropping very slowly. The average inside the homes is about six per cent. The next update is expected Friday.

OPH said Wednesday that risk assessments are still useful and smaller, masked indoor gatherings are best.

Vaccines

As of Monday's weekly update, 92 per cent of Ottawa residents age five and up have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 89 per cent have at least two.

Sixty-three per cent of residents age 12 and up have at least three doses and eight per cent have four.

Across the region

Wastewater

Ontario and Quebec continue to be in the sixth pandemic wave. There are signs of improvement in both provinces, and Quebec has ended most mask rules.

Wastewater levels in the Kingston area are slowly dropping, and sites in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark (LGL) counties are stable. Measurements from east of Ottawa are at least a week old while other areas lack publicly available data.

Eastern Ontario's regional wastewater average is dropping, according to the science table.

Ontario's COVID-19 science table plots coronavirus wastewater data from 103 sites across the province. This is the latest average level for sites in eastern Ontario; the dot at the end of the line represents the best estimate of where the average is trending. (Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table)

Hospitalizations

Western Quebec has 60 COVID hospitalizations, including patients who are no longer considered active cases. That's been dropping for about a week. One of those patients requires intensive care.

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa are reporting about 40 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including about five in intensive care.

Neither of those numbers include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health which, like western Quebec, has a different counting method.

HPE's COVID hospitalizations dropped from 26 to 16 in its first update in a week. It also reported its 58th and 59th local COVID deaths.

Renfrew County's weekly update drops its hospitalizations to seven from 16. Its two outbreaks and 11 per cent test positivity are stable.

Vaccines

Nearly 5.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

Quebec considers about 78 per cent of Outaouais residents to be "adequately vaccinated," which can be a combination of vaccination and recent infection.

For each of the eastern Ontario health units, there are anywhere from 81 to 92 per cent of eligible residents with at least two vaccine doses, and anywhere from 59 to 71 per cent of adults with three doses.