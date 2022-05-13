Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

People wear masks while walking past one of the entrances to Ottawa City Hall on May 12, 2022. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Ottawa's numbers to watch are stable or slowly dropping.

Other local trends are similar.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties report a COVID-19 death.

Today's Ottawa update

Wastewater

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater has been slowly declining for about a month since the pandemic-record peak of the sixth wave in April.

The most recent data from May 10 (the bold red line in the graph below) shows the level was still about five-and-a-half times higher than what it was in early March before the current spike.

Researchers measuring and sharing the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater reported new pandemic records for daily readings and the weekly average in April 2022. The most recent data is from May 10. (613covid.ca)

Those records don't reflect the first wave of the pandemic when wastewater was not monitored for traces of the virus.

Hospitals

There were 21 Ottawa residents in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19 in Friday's Ottawa Public Health (OPH) update. One of those patients is in intensive care. Both numbers are stable.

The hospitalization figures above don't include all patients. For example, they leave out patients admitted for other reasons who then test positive for COVID-19, those admitted for lingering COVID-19 complications, and those transferred from other health units.

When you include patients such as these, the number was a stable 91 as of Wednesday. Some hospitals have again been having staffing problems.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 91 as of May 11. (Ottawa Public Health)

Tests, outbreaks and cases

Testing strategies have changed under the contagious Omicron variant, which means many new COVID-19 cases aren't reflected in current counts. Public health only tracks and reports outbreaks that occur in health-care settings.

At 12 per cent, Ottawa's average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is very slowly dropping. The average inside the homes isn't available.

Ottawa has 41 active COVID outbreaks Friday. That number has been slowly dropping for more than two weeks.

On Friday, OPH reported 82 more cases and no more deaths.

The rolling weekly incidence rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, expressed per 100,000 residents, remains around 60.

Ottawa Public Health said Wednesday dropping trends haven't brought the city out of the sixth wave.

Vaccines

As of Monday's weekly update, 92 per cent of Ottawa residents age five and up have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 89 per cent have at least two.

Sixty-three per cent of residents age 12 and up have at least three doses and seven per cent have four.

Across the region

Wastewater

Ontario and Quebec continue to be in the sixth pandemic wave. There are signs of improvement in both provinces and Quebec ends most mask rules on Saturday.

Wastewater levels in the Kingston area are slowly dropping and sites in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark (LGL) counties are stable. Data from east of Ottawa is mixed, with Casselman levels rising, and other areas don't have public data.

Eastern Ontario has the highest regional wastewater average in the province, according to the science table. It's dropping.

Ontario's COVID-19 science table plots coronavirus wastewater data from 103 sites across the province. This is the average level for sites in eastern Ontario; the dot at the end of the line represents the best estimate of where the average is trending. (Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table)

Hospitalizations

Western Quebec has a stable 78 local COVID-19 hospitalizations, including patients who are no longer considered active cases. Two of those patients require intensive care.

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa are reporting about 50 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including about 10 in intensive care. Neither includes Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health which, like western Quebec, has a different counting method.

LGL reported its 105th COVID death Friday, its seventh this month. Its six COVID hospitalizations and three ICU patients are stable.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit's 15 COVID hospitalizations is stable and higher than last week. Its eight outbreaks and 12 per cent test positivity are also stable.

Vaccines

More than 5.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

Quebec considers about 78 per cent of Outaouais residents to be "adequately vaccinated," which is a combination of vaccination and recent infection.

For each of the eastern Ontario health units, there are anywhere from 81 to 92 per cent of eligible residents with at least two vaccine doses, and anywhere from 59 to 71 per cent of adults with three doses.