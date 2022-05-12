Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's active COVID-19 hospitalizations and outbreaks are dropping.

Its wastewater average is stable.

Today's Ottawa update

Wastewater

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater has plateaued after about three weeks of decline since the pandemic-record peak of the sixth wave in April.

The most recent data from May 8 (the bold red line in the graph below) shows the level was still about six times higher than what it was in early March before the current spike.

Researchers measuring and sharing the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater reported new pandemic records for daily readings and the weekly average in April 2022. The most recent data is from May 8. (613covid.ca)

Those records don't reflect the first wave of the pandemic when wastewater was not monitored for traces of the virus.

Hospitals

There were 25 Ottawa residents in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19 in Thursday's Ottawa Public Health (OPH) update. One of those patients is in intensive care. Both numbers have slowly declined.

The hospitalization figures above don't include all patients. For example, they leave out patients admitted for other reasons who then test positive for COVID-19, those admitted for lingering COVID-19 complications, and those transferred from other health units.

When you include patients such as these, the number was 94 as of Monday. That's a small decline after a rise over the weekend. Some hospitals are again having staffing problems.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 94 as of May 9. (Ottawa Public Health)

Tests, outbreaks and cases

Testing strategies have changed under the contagious Omicron variant, which means many new COVID-19 cases aren't reflected in current counts. Public health only tracks and reports outbreaks that occur in health-care settings.

Ottawa has 42 active COVID outbreaks Thursday. That number has been slowly dropping for about two weeks.

On Thursday, OPH reported the deaths of three people who had COVID.

The rolling weekly incidence rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, expressed per 100,000 residents, drops to 59.

At 13 per cent, Ottawa's average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes was very slowly dropping. The average inside the homes rose slightly to around 13 per cent. The last update was on Monday.

Vaccines

As of Monday's weekly update, 92 per cent of Ottawa residents age five and up have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 89 per cent have at least two.

Sixty-three per cent of residents age 12 and up have at least three doses and seven per cent have four.

Across the region

Wastewater

Ontario and Quebec continue to be in the sixth pandemic wave. There are signs of improvement in both provinces.

Wastewater levels in the Kingston area, east of Ottawa and in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties are stable. Other areas don't have public data.

Eastern Ontario has one of the highest regional wastewater averages in the province, according to the science table. It's dropping, though, and is around the average of the neighbouring Peterborough and Muskoka area.

Ontario's COVID-19 science table plots coronavirus wastewater data from 103 sites across the province. This is the average level for sites in eastern Ontario; the dot at the end of the line represents the best estimate of where the average is trending. (Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table)

Hospitalizations

Western Quebec has 78 local COVID-19 hospitalizations, including patients who are no longer considered active cases. Two of those patients require intensive care.

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa are reporting about 37 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including about five in intensive care. Both numbers are stable and neither includes Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health which, like western Quebec, has a different counting method.

HPE reported a stable 26 COVID hospitalizations on Thursday — the region only provides updates twice per week — and none of those patients is in intensive care.

Vaccines

More than 5.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

Quebec considers about 78 per cent of Outaouais residents to be "adequately vaccinated," which is a combination of vaccination and recent infection.

For each of the eastern Ontario health units, there are anywhere from 81 to 92 per cent of eligible residents with at least two vaccine doses, and anywhere from 59 to 71 per cent of adults with three doses.