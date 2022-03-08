Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's COVID hospitalizations, wastewater are stable.

A retirement home resident with COVID has died.

Today's Ottawa update

There are 10 Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Tuesday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). That's generally consistent with numbers reported since mid-February.

None of the patients are in an ICU.

Hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week. They have been slowly dropping.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 37 as of March 5. (Ottawa Public Health)

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater is stabilizing and roughly three times higher than it was before the Omicron variant wave.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them stabilizing using data up to March 3. (613covid.ca)

As Omicron continues to overwhelm and limit testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is likely many times higher than the confirmed count, and some familiar numbers are affected.

On Tuesday, OPH reported 89 more COVID-19 cases and one more death, a retirement home resident who was age 90 or above.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents sits around 70.

The average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes sits at 14 per cent. The average rate inside the homes remains around five per cent.

Ninety-two per cent of eligible Ottawa residents have at least one vaccine dose, 88 per cent have at least two and 61 per cent have at least three.

The next testing and vaccination updates are expected on Wednesday.

Across the region

Communities outside of Ottawa have about 40 COVID-19 hospitalizations with about 15 of them requiring intensive care. These numbers have been slowly dropping and don't include Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

Wastewater levels are rising at sites in the Kingston area and stable or dropping in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties.