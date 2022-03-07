Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's hospitalizations and wastewater rise slightly, remain generally stable.

City's test positivity rate rises outside of long-term care homes.

More than 40% of its weekend vaccines were third doses for youth.

Wastewater signals are rising around Kingston, stable east of Ottawa.

Today's Ottawa update

There are 13 Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Monday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). That's generally consistent with numbers reported since mid-February.

None of the patients are in an ICU.

Hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week. They have been slowly dropping.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 37 as of March 5. (Ottawa Public Health)

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater started trending up at the end of February. It's roughly three times higher than it was before the Omicron variant wave.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them rising in recent days with data up to March 2. (613covid.ca)

As Omicron overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is likely many times higher than the confirmed count and some familiar numbers are affected.

On Monday, OPH reported 69 more COVID-19 cases and one more death, a retirement home resident in their 80s.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents sits around 70.

The average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes sits at 14 per cent, which has increased from about 11 per cent one week ago. The average rate inside the homes remains around five per cent.

Vaccines

913,500: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 139 more than in Friday's update. That's 92 per cent of the eligible population.

873,442: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with a second dose, about 650 more than Friday. Eighty-eight per cent of the eligible population now has at least two doses.

38,388: The number of children in Ottawa age five to 11 who have received their second dose, about 450 more than Friday and 49 per cent of this age group. First dose progress has stalled around 70 per cent.

553,649: The number of Ottawans age 12 and up with a third dose, about 2,000 more than Friday. That's up to 61 per cent of these residents; younger children only qualify for third doses if they have certain health conditions.

1,206: The number of Ottawans age 12 to 17 who received a third dose since Friday. This is the most recent age group to become eligible back on Feb. 18.

Across the region

Communities outside of Ottawa have about 45 COVID-19 hospitalizations. About 15 of them need intensive care.

These numbers don't include Hastings Prince Edward Public Health. Hospitalizations are stable there and in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark (LGL) counties.

Wastewater levels are rising at sites in the Kingston area, stable east of Ottawa, and stable or dropping in LGL.